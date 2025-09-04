Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” released!

The team is proud to announce the release of Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara”.
Linux Mint 22.2 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2029. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.
New features:
This new version of Linux Mint contains many improvements.
For an overview of the new features please visit:
“What’s new in Linux Mint 22.2“.
Important info:
The release notes provide important information about known issues, as well as explanations, workarounds and solutions.
To read the release notes, please visit:
System requirements:
- 2GB RAM (4GB recommended for a comfortable usage).
- 20GB of disk space (100GB recommended).
- 1024×768 resolution (on lower resolutions, press ALT to drag windows with the mouse if they don’t fit in the screen).
Upgrade instructions:
- If you are running the BETA you don’t need to upgrade, use the Update Manager to apply available updates.
- Upgrade instructions for Linux Mint 22 and 22.1: https://blog.linuxmint.com/?p=4882
Download links:
Cinnamon Edition:
- Torrent https://linuxmint.com/torrents/linuxmint-22.2-cinnamon-64bit.iso.torrent
- World Cicku
- World Linux Mint
- World Rackers
- Canada Manitoba Unix User Group
- Canada University of Waterloo Computer Science Club
- USA Clarkson University
- USA Fremont Cabal Internet Exchange
- USA GigeNET
- USA Harvard School of Engineering
- USA Hoobly
- USA James Madison University
- USA kernel.org
- USA Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13
- USA Linux Freedom
- USA MIRhosting
- USA Open Computing Facility at UC Berkeley
- USA Purdue Linux Users Group
- USA Sonic
- USA Team Cymru
- USA TeraSwitch
- USA US Internet
- USA XMission Internet
- Belarus ByFly
- Belgium Unix-Solutions
- Bulgaria IPACCT
- Bulgaria Telepoint
- Bulgaria University of Ruse
- Czech Republic CZ.NIC
- Czech Republic IT4Innovations National Supercomputing Center
- Czech Republic UPC Ceska republika
- Czech Republic Webglobe
- Denmark c0urier.net
- Denmark Dotsrc.org
- Denmark KLID
- France CNRS IBCP
- France Crifo.org
- France Johnnybegood
- France Université de Reims
- Germany c48.uk
- Germany dogado GmbH
- Germany Friedrich-Alexander-University of Erlangen-Nuremberg
- Germany Funkfreunde Landshut e.V.
- Germany GWDG
- Germany Hochschule Esslingen University of Applied Sciences
- Germany IPB Internet Provider in Berlin GmbH
- Germany NetCologne GmbH
- Germany Netzwerge GmbH
- Germany PyrateLAN.party
- Germany University of Frankfurt
- Germany wilhelm.tel GmbH
- Greece GreekLUG
- Greece University of Crete
- Hungary Quantum Mirror
- Ireland Webworld
- Italy GARR
- Latvia koyanet.lv
- Moldova iHost
- Netherlands Evoluso.com
- Netherlands LiteServer
- Netherlands MIRhosting
- Netherlands NLUUG
- Netherlands Triple IT
- Poland ICM – University of Warsaw
- Poland Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center
- Portugal PTISP
- Portugal RNL – Técnico Lisboa
- Portugal Universidade do Porto
- Romania Hosterion
- Romania Hostico
- Romania Orange Romania
- Russia HyperDedic
- Russia Powernet ISP
- Russia Yandex Team
- Serbia SOX
- Serbia University of Kragujevac
- Spain Aire Networks
- Spain Oficina de Software Libre do Cixug
- Spain Raiola Networks
- Spain University of Zaragoza
- Sweden Academic Computer Club
- Sweden Bahnhof
- Sweden Brain Drain Lan
- Sweden Infania Networks
- Switzerland GoFOSS
- Switzerland Init7
- Switzerland Metanet.ch
- Turkey Guzel Hosting
- Turkey Linux Kullanicilari Dernegi
- Turkey Verinomi
- Ukraine Hostiko
- Ukraine IP-Connect LLC
- United Kingdom c48.uk
- United Kingdom Server.net
- United Kingdom UK Dedicated Servers
- United Kingdom UKFast
- United Kingdom University of Kent UK Mirror Service
- United Kingdom VineHost
- Azerbaijan OUR.Technology
- Bangladesh XeonBD
- China Alibaba Cloud
- China Beijing Foreign Studies University
- China Nanjing University
- China Shanghai Jiao Tong University Linux User Group (SJTUG)
- China TUNA
- China University of Science and Technology of China Linux User Group
- Hong Kong KoDDoS
- India Albony Network
- India NxtGen DataCenter
- India PicoNets-WebWerks
- Indonesia DatautamaNET
- Japan ICSCoE
- Japan Yamagata University
- Kazakhstan Hoster.kz
- Singapore Freedif
- Singapore jingk.ai
- South Korea Archive of Siwoo
- South Korea Jeonnam High School
- South Korea KAIST
- Taiwan Taiwan Digital Streaming Co.
- Thailand Khon Kaen University
- Vietnam Clearsky
- Vietnam MeowSMP.net
- Australia AARNet
- New Zealand University of Canterbury
- Argentina Zero.com.ar
- Brazil C3SL
- Brazil Universidade Federal de Mato Grosso
- Chile Universidad de La Frontera
- Ecuador CEDIA
- Botswana Retention Range
- Kenya Liquid Telecom
- Mauritius cloud.mu
- South Africa Dimension Data
- South Africa University of Free State
Xfce Edition:
- Torrent https://linuxmint.com/torrents/linuxmint-22.2-xfce-64bit.iso.torrent
MATE Edition:
- Torrent https://linuxmint.com/torrents/linuxmint-22.2-mate-64bit.iso.torrent
Integrity and authenticity checks:
Once you have downloaded an image, please verify its integrity and authenticity.
Anyone can produce fake ISO images, it is your responsibility to check you are downloading the official ones.
- Please read and follow the steps at https://linuxmint.com/verify.php
- Link to the sums: sha256sum.txt
- Link to the signed sums: sha256sum.txt.gpg
Enjoy!
We look forward to receiving your feedback. Thank you for using Linux Mint and have a lot of fun with this new release!
48 comments
Thank you for the ongoing efforts! 🙂
Thanks for your hard work!!
Now, let’s get going with Gigi… 😉
Thank you for the release!
1) Some text on the release notes webpage seems garbled: the page has, ‘To prepare for the future and potentially write applications “in libAdwaita”. The library was forked into a new XApp library called libAdapta.’ Should the full-stop be a comma?
2) I was surprised that the Update Manager offered an upgrade to the new OS before the release announcement was made. But perhaps that – slightly confounding state of affairs – has always been the case.
2) As I have written elsewhere, archiving the beta repository when it has open issues is a bit bewildering.
Thanks for the feedback. We’ll get 1) fixed.
It can take up to 2 days for mirrors worldwide to sync with the repositories. The latest mint-upgrade-info package needs to be available for your upgrade path to become available, so we usually delay the announcement by two days after everything is ready. Same thing with the release announcements (to allow for the ISOs to sync worldwide).
The BETA phase lasts about 2 weeks but it ends as soon as the the team is happy with it and the ISOs get approved again through QA. At that stage the github issues repository gets archived to prevent new issues from being added to it. There’s always a delta though and issues added just before the archival. Such was the case here for issues 82, 84, 85, 86, 87 and 88.
Issue 72 was noted and addressed post-QA but it can’t be closed since the repository is archived.
This is just the way github issues work unfortunately. The only way to prevent the addition of new issues is to archive the repository, and once it’s archived we can’t comment/close/tag existing issues.
That sounds like a good enough reason to switch to the open source alternative – gitlab.
Thank you for all your hard work Clem and team.
Thanks for your efforts
@Clem + LM Team
As always, totally reliable and simple upgrade 22.1->22.2. Everything works like charm 🙂
Thanks … Well done!
Just one question: In Driver Manger is now as “recommended” NVIDIA driver 550. Why not the latest available driver 575 (via Driver Manager)?
Good job with the new release, team 😉
Thank you for this release!!
Wonder why fastly repositories is not set as default package mirror
Is this setting still current !! (Missing some communication about this)
https://github.com/linuxmint/linuxmint/issues/658
Good question!!!
I just tried to set up the “fastly” repos for Zara … not working!!??
Thank you for this release!!
Wonder why fastly repositories is not set as default package mirror
Is this setting still current !! (Missing some communication about this)
https://github.com/linuxmint/linuxmint/issues/658
Hi Linux Mint Team,
Congratulations on the new Linux Mint release, great job!
I found a crash in the Nemo file manager (22.1 also contains the bug):
— Open Nemo
— Click on a folder with left mouse button
— Properties
— Click on the area containing the icon in the first tab
— A window opens. Click the “Cancel” button immediately, before the system finishes loading the icons.
— Result: Nemo crashes
Mine doesn’t crash (LM Cinnamon, french).
Me too. In the lower left corner there is a “loading” message and if you click cancel before it disappears, Nemo will crash.
Here a link about the issues: https://youtu.be/M2fRk2ExH40
@Clem and the Linux Mint Team
Thank you for your work and the new features you’re adding. It’s a shame the new Mint menu design isn’t incorporated into this release. I remember a Mint team member indicating in the beta feedback that fingwit would be incorporated into the settings window in the final release. I checked, and that’s not the case. Could a future update fix this issue?
Regards.
To Clem, the team and all supporters, thank you for your engagement and the good work!
Best regards,
erwn
I did the upgrade from Xia to Zara yesterday without any issues. Many thanks for the excellent work on Mint, which keeps getting better with every release.
I downloaded the Torrent fo Cinnamon 22.2 but the file is about 300MB larger than the direct downloaded one, and the SHA256 are different. Is it normal?
The file from Direct download SHA256 is the correct one, as the link provided at the botttom
When I log in Cinnamon Wayland, keyboard is QWERTY. How to change it into AZERTY?
Glad to see all the improvements.
A big thank you to the entire Mint team for a great product and update.
I wonder if you guys are aware of the huge impact you are having out there, offering a superb product like Linux Mint, in all of its 4 variants.
Clem:
I was wondering why LMDE is sort of “hidden” on your website.
I have come across several people that installed, mainly, Linux Mint Cinnamon, and have stated that they did not even know that LMDE exists.
And, as well, many have stated that they would have paid attention to it if it were “visible” up front, say, together with the other 3 versions.
Being LMDE, one of your development targets, as stated on your website, it should, in my opinion, deserve way more exposure up front.
Congratulations, and keep Linux Mint rocking!
LETS GO!!!!
Greetings
Thanks for all the hard work. 🙂
aight, lmde7 soon? or didnt start yet? would new cinnamon version(mentioned on previous blog post) make it to lmde 7?
I would like to thank the entire team for their excellent work…thank you very much…and don’t let less appreciative users discourage you…you are doing a great job…thank you very much! Greetings from Germany.
When trying to upgrade from 22.1 to 22.2 within the update manager, there are no vertical scrollbars on the upgrade screen and on one of my laptops the “next” buttons are off the screen, I have got round it with an external monitor, but please can scrollbars be added for the next time. Other than that a very smooth upgrade on that machine. Very many thanks to you and the team for your efforts
You can hold the Alt key and click in the window to move it where the button is visible. Does your system meet the minimum screen res requirements for Mint?
Hi Joseph. Many thanks for your reply. I did try the alt key and “move/drag” but nothing happened. I have since just tried the machine and holding down the alt key whilst trying to move windows (tried firefox, nemo and warpinator) does nothing at all. If I press alt and tab I can see the “pop up” and can tab through the different open windows, (a check that the alt key works) but alt and “move” does nothing. The laptop screen resolution is 1280 x 720 which is below the mint recommendations as you guessed, but as the alt “move” did not work a scrollbar would have solved the issue. I was able to solve the issue with an external monitor but nor everyone has one lying around. Thanks again
Following the upgrade, In document scanner, after scanning a document the rotate left. rotate right and delete icons are black, but the crop icon is very faint and looks like it is greyed out (though it does work).
I shall give it a try in a VM and see if I can spot big differences!
Everything is going fluently, fast, net and beautiful. 6.16.3-061603-generic working great.
Just two little things about Nemo. After having my complaints with it for showing partition entries I didn’t want to appear in the side navigation panel, I am not good at Linux, I found a solution (maybe there are more, easier and better). Using Gnome Disk Utility, select the entry, go to the options (gear icon), and edit the mount options. There, you can choose whether or not to display it in the user interface, and also whether to mount it at startup.
Another thing in Nemo: when renaming files, go to Preferences > Behavior > Bulk Rename, and instead of using bulky, use thunar -B (you’ll need to install Thunar first). This way, you can also choose the Numbering mode to easily rename multiple files with sequential numbers.
And the best part of this system: if you don’t want the names used in previous renaming sessions to appear again, locate the configuration file in Thunar called renamerrc (e.g., /home/user/.config/Thunar) and run the following command in the terminal: sudo chattr +i renamerrc
If you ever want to revert this change, simply run: sudo chattr -i renamerrc
I like Nemo more now.
People must taste and enjoy this Linux Mint flavour. It’s superb.
Great update. Thank you for your efforts, Linux Mint Team!
Thank you so much for this release. Linux Mint has been my primary operating system for 5 years.
When running timeshift under 22.2, the authentication box states “Authentication is needed to run ‘usr/bin/envDISPLAY=:0 XAUTHORITY=/home/nigel/.Xauthoritytimeshift-gtk’ as the super user” below the wording “Authentication required” , although it does work. In LM22.1 you do not see that message.
Thanks to all the team!
Nice, great job!
I wonder what Mesa version is used in this release?
when is the “default” LibreOffice getting updated?
Some updates and additions to my 22.2 observations from your previous post…
– Libadwaita: JosephM replied to my last observations saying that libadwaita does fully theme to my system theme (Mint-X in my case). However, I’m not seeing it. It only adapts the color, but none of the theme elements (buttons, titlebars, etc.). And this is for programs that aren’t Flatpaks, as I avoid Flatpaks whenever possible.
– Other unusual theming issues: Similarly, I noticed that libhandy programs are now also appearing more like libadwaita programs, with flat titlebars (without my gradient Mint-X theming) and circles around the window controls (- + x). I’ve also noticed that since experimenting with various themes after installing 22.2, some programs seem to be stuck in dark mode, even if not using a dark theme, and even after a full reboot. This includes LibreOffice, Chrome, all libadwaita and libhandy based programs. Nemo and most basic GTK 2/3 and QT programs conform to the lighter theme. As I am a stickler for visual consistency, is there a way to solve these theme problems?
– New kernel: I previously said there was a problem with the new kernel, newer NVIDIA drivers, and nvidia-prime. After reporting that, I tried it again, and it all seems to work now. I’m happy to report that I’m now currently using the 6.14 kernel with NVIDIA driver 575, with a fully functioning nvidia-prime and prime-applet.
And I’m just reposting these here because I’d still like to see these things added in the (hopefully very near) future:
– Blurred transparency: Full (and optional, for those who don’t like it) support for transparency blur system-wide.
– Mint-X modifications: Fully functional dark mode that can be selected system-wide, in-set and darker scrollbar (which makes the scrollbar position much easier to see – I have a hand-made modification of Mint-X with this feature in-place I can send to you if you’d like to see exactly what I mean), and rounded corners on drop-down and context menus.
– Nemo icon labels: Add a gradient drop shadow behind desktop icons. I’ve actually made a sort-of hackish program that adds this feature with some adjustments to the default gtk.css, and lets you adjust the parameters of the shadow (which I can send to you as well, if you’d like to see it), but I’d like to see just a basic gradient drop shadow behind desktop icon labels in Nemo as default.
– All GTK 2/3/4 windows that aren’t CSD, libhandy, or libadwaita based: *Optional* rounded bottom corners on all windows, to match the rounded top corners on themes like Mint-Y and Mint-X and most others. Some on your development team have said that this might interfere with window elements when I’ve requested this before. However, I’ve tried an experimental muffin hack (https://github.com/SunPodder/muffin/tree/rounded), based on mutter-rounded, which just puts a rounded mask over all window corners (works ok-ish, but is currently buggy, so an official implementation would be much better), and I’ve tried every program I have, and even installed some that I thought might demonstrate this problem, and none of them have window elements covered to the point of being unusable or ugly. So this would be a really nice option, if it can be implemented.
– Bring back the “Linux Mint” panel theme to the default set, so I don’t have to remember to grab a back up of it again before installing the next major version of Mint. It’s the only dark panel theme that matches Mint-X, so getting rid of it was not a good move, in my opinion. And while you’re at it, make a version of it to match every Mint-X color variant.
– Software Manager improvements:
1. While you can switch between System Packages and Flatpaks with the dropdown when looking at a specific package’s information page, it would be nice to also consolidate both into single buttons on package lists, and where the lists show a Flatpak box icon, also show a LM icon for system packages. That way, category and search lists aren’t as cluttered with duplicate entries for each package type.
2. Include a “New Software” section on the software manager home page. This would show the 9 or 12 or so latest additions to the software repositories, and maybe allow the user to browse to a list of *all* new packages added within the most recent reasonably defined amount of time. Possibly even add this to the top of every category, if any new packages exist in the category. This would make new software discovery much more intuitive.
For reference to the theme inconsistency problem, here’s a screenshot: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fGM0e8dFmtTFwn3ac9t47JCifU2LxLmo/view?usp=sharing
As you can see, it’s as if I have three different themes going at the same time. Mint-X on the Nemo file manager window and Scribus, the dark variant of Mint-X (which is awesome, but I don’t understand why it’s there when I can’t select it) on LibreOffice and gnome-calculator, and a dark libadwaita default theme on Celluloid (which is how all libawaita programs look). The dark variant problem doesn’t show up with Mint-L except on libadwaita programs, but does show up with Mint-X and Mint-Y. Interestingly, suddenly the libhandy example (gnome-calculator), which looked like the dark default libadwaita theme before I loaded it for this screenshot, decided to take the Mint-X dark variant now. This is so weird.
In case I didn’t explain well, the forked libadwaita should support full theming. Mint-X does not supply it though. I’m fairly sure it only changes the titlebars. It can do more, it just doesn’t.
Joseph, yes, that was my understanding of your reply. I understand that Mint-X, as it’s currently coded, can only supply theming to the titlebar. However, as you can see in the image (although it would be easier to see if it weren’t stuck in dark mode), the theming on all libadwaita windows, even if it’s just the titlebar, looks nothing like my active theme. It looks like the default libadwaita dark theme. This is with programs that are not Flatpaks, just to clarify. I try not to use Flatpaks unless I absolutely must, and even then, I complain bitterly the whole time I’m using it. 😉
Mint Upgrade zu 22.1 runs without any problems. i have no is issues with the i915 driver on my Notebook and Kernel 6.14. everything works fine.
Thanks to all your great work on Linux Mint, I appreciate all your nice ideas like the libAdapta fork and such things that make Mint more nice and usable as it also already is! Great work 😀!
Although it was a very welcome update, a few things disappointed me.
So far I haven’t understood why they didn’t include the new‑version wallpaper selection. It’s almost a tradition for a new release of Linux Mint to ship with a fresh set of beautiful wallpapers – a kind of “special treat”. The impression I get is that things are, for some reason, a bit “haphazard.”
Aside from that, it’s a very welcome update. I’ll always use Linux Mint because it’s a human‑focused distribution where I can get in touch with the developers and exchange impressions and experiences. Nowadays, only Linux Mint manages to do that. Moreover, it’s a distribution that puts privacy above all else and seems to steer clear of the AI hype.
Unfortunately, I’ve been noticing that this is becoming the next step for “upstream” distributions. In short, it’s a shame for anyone seeking healthy computing.
Thanks to the whole team,
José
The Release Notes state: “This kernel however has issues with: Virtualbox”
What are the issues with VirtualBox? For the host or the guest?
Yes! unfortunately the hype & hot air & over exaggeration around AI is every where. And untangling the facts & reality of AI and AI tools is hard to do. AI or the hype has spread like an epidemic into almost every pore of life these days. I’m sure that some degree of AI in computing is both useful but also inevitable. But I agree very most of Linux MINT is very human or end user focused which is a relief and much appreciated too. Its what makes MINT so special in my opinion.
Serious problem for Linux beginner.
I encountered a serious issue after logging out and selecting “Software Rendering” from the session menu. The screen went completely black—no desktop, no panels—just a moving mouse cursor.
What worked for me: After some research, I found a solution that brought Cinnamon back to life:
Step-by-step fix:
Press Ctrl + Alt + F2 to switch to a virtual terminal.
Log in with your username and password.
Run the following command:
sudo nano /var/lib/AccountsService/users/yourusername
Look for a line that says: Session=cinnamon2d
Change it to: Session=cinnamon
Save and exit Nano (Ctrl + O, Enter, then Ctrl + X).
Reboot your system: sudo reboot
After rebooting, Cinnamon loaded normally again. 🎉
Additional notes:
The Wayland (experimental) session works well on my system.
Xfce, while not fully functional, at least displays the desktop and allows logging out and switching back to Cinnamon.
This kind of issue can be frustrating, especially for newcomers. Hopefully, future versions of Linux desktop environments will make it easier to recover from session misconfigurations without needing terminal commands. Maybe there is an easier solution and I would like to know.