Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” released!

The team is proud to announce the release of Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara”.

Linux Mint 22.2 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2029. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.

New features:

This new version of Linux Mint contains many improvements.

For an overview of the new features please visit:

“What’s new in Linux Mint 22.2“.

Important info: The release notes provide important information about known issues, as well as explanations, workarounds and solutions. To read the release notes, please visit: “Release Notes for Linux Mint 22.2”

System requirements:

2GB RAM (4GB recommended for a comfortable usage).

20GB of disk space (100GB recommended).

1024×768 resolution (on lower resolutions, press ALT to drag windows with the mouse if they don’t fit in the screen).

Upgrade instructions:

If you are running the BETA you don’t need to upgrade, use the Update Manager to apply available updates.

Upgrade instructions for Linux Mint 22 and 22.1: https://blog.linuxmint.com/?p=4882

Download links:

Cinnamon Edition:

Xfce Edition:

MATE Edition:

Integrity and authenticity checks:

Once you have downloaded an image, please verify its integrity and authenticity.

Anyone can produce fake ISO images, it is your responsibility to check you are downloading the official ones.

Please read and follow the steps at https://linuxmint.com/verify.php

Link to the sums: sha256sum.txt

Link to the signed sums: sha256sum.txt.gpg

Enjoy!

We look forward to receiving your feedback. Thank you for using Linux Mint and have a lot of fun with this new release!