Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” released!

The team is proud to announce the release of Linux Mint 22 “Wilma”.
Linux Mint 22 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2029. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.
New features:
This new version of Linux Mint contains many improvements.
For an overview of the new features please visit:
“What’s new in Linux Mint 22“.
Important info:
The release notes provide important information about known issues, as well as explanations, workarounds and solutions.
To read the release notes, please visit:
System requirements:
- 2GB RAM (4GB recommended for a comfortable usage).
- 20GB of disk space (100GB recommended).
- 1024×768 resolution (on lower resolutions, press ALT to drag windows with the mouse if they don’t fit in the screen).
Upgrade instructions:
- If you are running the BETA you don’t need to upgrade, use the Update Manager to apply available updates.
- Upgrade instructions for Linux Mint 21.3 will be provided in a few days.
Download links:
Cinnamon Edition:
- Torrent https://linuxmint.com/torrents/linuxmint-22-cinnamon-64bit.iso.torrent
- World Cicku
- World LayerOnline
- Canada Manitoba Unix User Group
- Canada University of Waterloo Computer Science Club
- USA advancedhosters.com
- USA Clarkson University
- USA ette.biz
- USA Fremont Cabal Internet Exchange
- USA GigeNET
- USA Harvard School of Engineering
- USA Hoobly
- USA James Madison University
- USA kernel.org
- USA Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13
- USA Linux Freedom
- USA MetroCast Cablevision
- USA Open Computing Facility at UC Berkeley
- USA Purdue Linux Users Group
- USA Sonic
- USA Team Cymru
- USA TeraSwitch
- USA University of Pittsburgh
- USA US Internet
- USA XMission Internet
- Belarus ByFly
- Belgium BeHostings
- Bulgaria IPACCT
- Bulgaria Netix Ltd
- Bulgaria Telepoint
- Bulgaria University of Ruse
- Czech Republic CZ.NIC
- Czech Republic IT4Innovations National Supercomputing Center
- Czech Republic UPC Ceska republika
- Czech Republic Webglobe
- Denmark c0urier.net
- Denmark Dotsrc.org
- Denmark KLID
- France CNRS IBCP
- France Crifo.org
- France Johnnybegood
- France Université de Reims
- Germany dogado GmbH
- Germany Friedrich-Alexander-University of Erlangen-Nuremberg
- Germany Funkfreunde Landshut e.V.
- Germany GWDG
- Germany Hochschule Esslingen University of Applied Sciences
- Germany IPB Internet Provider in Berlin GmbH
- Germany NetCologne GmbH
- Germany Netzwerge GmbH
- Germany PyrateLAN.party
- Germany University of Frankfurt
- Germany wilhelm.tel GmbH
- Greece GreekLUG
- Greece Hellenic Telecommunications Organization
- Greece National Technical University of Athens
- Greece University of Crete
- Greenland Tele Greenland
- Hungary Governmental Agency for IT Development
- Hungary Quantum Mirror
- Ireland HEAnet
- Italy GARR
- Moldova hacktegic.com
- Moldova iHost
- Netherlands Evoluso.com
- Netherlands KoDDoS
- Netherlands LiteServer
- Netherlands NLUUG
- Netherlands Triple IT
- Poland Host4Biz
- Poland ICM – University of Warsaw
- Poland Onet.pl
- Poland Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center
- Portugal FCCN
- Portugal PTISP
- Portugal RNL – Técnico Lisboa
- Portugal Universidade do Porto
- Romania Hosterion
- Romania Hostico
- Romania M247
- Romania Orange
- Romania Orange Romania
- Russia HyperDedic
- Russia Powernet ISP
- Russia Truenetwork
- Russia Yandex Team
- Serbia SOX
- Serbia University of Kragujevac
- Slovakia Energotel
- Slovakia Rainside
- Spain Aire Networks
- Spain Oficina de Software Libre do Cixug
- Sweden Academic Computer Club, Umea University
- Sweden Bahnhof
- Sweden Deadnet
- Sweden Infania Networks
- Sweden Zetup
- Switzerland Init7
- Switzerland Metanet.ch
- Turkey Guzel Hosting
- Turkey Linux Kullanicilari Dernegi
- Turkey Verinomi
- Ukraine FastMirror
- Ukraine IP-Connect LLC
- United Kingdom Bytemark Hosting
- United Kingdom UK Dedicated Servers
- United Kingdom UKFast
- United Kingdom University of Kent UK Mirror Service
- United Kingdom VineHost
- China Beijing Foreign Studies University
- China Nanjing University
- China Shanghai Jiao Tong University Linux User Group (SJTUG)
- China TUNA
- Hong Kong KoDDoS
- India NxtGen DataCenter
- India PicoNets-WebWerks
- Indonesia PT Global Intermedia Nusantara
- Israel Israel Internet Association
- Japan repo.jing.rocks
- Kazakhstan Hoster.kz
- Kazakhstan PS Internet Company LLC
- Singapore 0x.sg
- Singapore Freedif
- Singapore jingk.ai
- South Korea Archive of Siwoo
- South Korea KAIST
- Taiwan NCHC
- Taiwan TamKang University
- Thailand Kasetsart University
- Thailand Khon Kaen University
- Australia AARNet
- Australia Internode
- New Zealand University of Canterbury
- Brazil C3SL
- Brazil Federal University of Sao Carlos
- Brazil Universidade Federal do Amazonas
- Ecuador CEDIA
- Botswana Retention Range
- Kenya Liquid Telecom
- Mauritius cloud.mu
- South Africa Dimension Data
- South Africa University of Free State
Xfce Edition:
- Torrent https://linuxmint.com/torrents/linuxmint-22-xfce-64bit.iso.torrent
- World Cicku
- World LayerOnline
- Canada Manitoba Unix User Group
- Canada University of Waterloo Computer Science Club
- USA advancedhosters.com
- USA Clarkson University
- USA ette.biz
- USA Fremont Cabal Internet Exchange
- USA GigeNET
- USA Harvard School of Engineering
- USA Hoobly
- USA James Madison University
- USA kernel.org
- USA Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13
- USA Linux Freedom
- USA MetroCast Cablevision
- USA Open Computing Facility at UC Berkeley
- USA Purdue Linux Users Group
- USA Sonic
- USA Team Cymru
- USA TeraSwitch
- USA University of Pittsburgh
- USA US Internet
- USA XMission Internet
- Belarus ByFly
- Belgium BeHostings
- Bulgaria IPACCT
- Bulgaria Netix Ltd
- Bulgaria Telepoint
- Bulgaria University of Ruse
- Czech Republic CZ.NIC
- Czech Republic IT4Innovations National Supercomputing Center
- Czech Republic UPC Ceska republika
- Czech Republic Webglobe
- Denmark c0urier.net
- Denmark Dotsrc.org
- Denmark KLID
- France CNRS IBCP
- France Crifo.org
- France Johnnybegood
- France Université de Reims
- Germany dogado GmbH
- Germany Friedrich-Alexander-University of Erlangen-Nuremberg
- Germany Funkfreunde Landshut e.V.
- Germany GWDG
- Germany Hochschule Esslingen University of Applied Sciences
- Germany IPB Internet Provider in Berlin GmbH
- Germany NetCologne GmbH
- Germany Netzwerge GmbH
- Germany PyrateLAN.party
- Germany University of Frankfurt
- Germany wilhelm.tel GmbH
- Greece GreekLUG
- Greece Hellenic Telecommunications Organization
- Greece National Technical University of Athens
- Greece University of Crete
- Greenland Tele Greenland
- Hungary Governmental Agency for IT Development
- Hungary Quantum Mirror
- Ireland HEAnet
- Italy GARR
- Moldova hacktegic.com
- Moldova iHost
- Netherlands Evoluso.com
- Netherlands KoDDoS
- Netherlands LiteServer
- Netherlands NLUUG
- Netherlands Triple IT
- Poland Host4Biz
- Poland ICM – University of Warsaw
- Poland Onet.pl
- Poland Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center
- Portugal FCCN
- Portugal PTISP
- Portugal RNL – Técnico Lisboa
- Portugal Universidade do Porto
- Romania Hosterion
- Romania Hostico
- Romania M247
- Romania Orange
- Romania Orange Romania
- Russia HyperDedic
- Russia Powernet ISP
- Russia Truenetwork
- Russia Yandex Team
- Serbia SOX
- Serbia University of Kragujevac
- Slovakia Energotel
- Slovakia Rainside
- Spain Aire Networks
- Spain Oficina de Software Libre do Cixug
- Sweden Academic Computer Club, Umea University
- Sweden Bahnhof
- Sweden Deadnet
- Sweden Infania Networks
- Sweden Zetup
- Switzerland Init7
- Switzerland Metanet.ch
- Turkey Guzel Hosting
- Turkey Linux Kullanicilari Dernegi
- Turkey Verinomi
- Ukraine FastMirror
- Ukraine IP-Connect LLC
- United Kingdom Bytemark Hosting
- United Kingdom UK Dedicated Servers
- United Kingdom UKFast
- United Kingdom University of Kent UK Mirror Service
- United Kingdom VineHost
- China Beijing Foreign Studies University
- China Nanjing University
- China Shanghai Jiao Tong University Linux User Group (SJTUG)
- China TUNA
- Hong Kong KoDDoS
- India NxtGen DataCenter
- India PicoNets-WebWerks
- Indonesia PT Global Intermedia Nusantara
- Israel Israel Internet Association
- Japan repo.jing.rocks
- Kazakhstan Hoster.kz
- Kazakhstan PS Internet Company LLC
- Singapore 0x.sg
- Singapore Freedif
- Singapore jingk.ai
- South Korea Archive of Siwoo
- South Korea KAIST
- Taiwan NCHC
- Taiwan TamKang University
- Thailand Kasetsart University
- Thailand Khon Kaen University
- Australia AARNet
- Australia Internode
- New Zealand University of Canterbury
- Brazil C3SL
- Brazil Federal University of Sao Carlos
- Brazil Universidade Federal do Amazonas
- Ecuador CEDIA
- Botswana Retention Range
- Kenya Liquid Telecom
- Mauritius cloud.mu
- South Africa Dimension Data
- South Africa University of Free State
MATE Edition:
- Torrent https://linuxmint.com/torrents/linuxmint-22-mate-64bit.iso.torrent
- World Cicku
- World LayerOnline
- Canada Manitoba Unix User Group
- Canada University of Waterloo Computer Science Club
- USA advancedhosters.com
- USA Clarkson University
- USA ette.biz
- USA Fremont Cabal Internet Exchange
- USA GigeNET
- USA Harvard School of Engineering
- USA Hoobly
- USA James Madison University
- USA kernel.org
- USA Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13
- USA Linux Freedom
- USA MetroCast Cablevision
- USA Open Computing Facility at UC Berkeley
- USA Purdue Linux Users Group
- USA Sonic
- USA Team Cymru
- USA TeraSwitch
- USA University of Pittsburgh
- USA US Internet
- USA XMission Internet
- Belarus ByFly
- Belgium BeHostings
- Bulgaria IPACCT
- Bulgaria Netix Ltd
- Bulgaria Telepoint
- Bulgaria University of Ruse
- Czech Republic CZ.NIC
- Czech Republic IT4Innovations National Supercomputing Center
- Czech Republic UPC Ceska republika
- Czech Republic Webglobe
- Denmark c0urier.net
- Denmark Dotsrc.org
- Denmark KLID
- France CNRS IBCP
- France Crifo.org
- France Johnnybegood
- France Université de Reims
- Germany dogado GmbH
- Germany Friedrich-Alexander-University of Erlangen-Nuremberg
- Germany Funkfreunde Landshut e.V.
- Germany GWDG
- Germany Hochschule Esslingen University of Applied Sciences
- Germany IPB Internet Provider in Berlin GmbH
- Germany NetCologne GmbH
- Germany Netzwerge GmbH
- Germany PyrateLAN.party
- Germany University of Frankfurt
- Germany wilhelm.tel GmbH
- Greece GreekLUG
- Greece Hellenic Telecommunications Organization
- Greece National Technical University of Athens
- Greece University of Crete
- Greenland Tele Greenland
- Hungary Governmental Agency for IT Development
- Hungary Quantum Mirror
- Ireland HEAnet
- Italy GARR
- Moldova hacktegic.com
- Moldova iHost
- Netherlands Evoluso.com
- Netherlands KoDDoS
- Netherlands LiteServer
- Netherlands NLUUG
- Netherlands Triple IT
- Poland Host4Biz
- Poland ICM – University of Warsaw
- Poland Onet.pl
- Poland Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center
- Portugal FCCN
- Portugal PTISP
- Portugal RNL – Técnico Lisboa
- Portugal Universidade do Porto
- Romania Hosterion
- Romania Hostico
- Romania M247
- Romania Orange
- Romania Orange Romania
- Russia HyperDedic
- Russia Powernet ISP
- Russia Truenetwork
- Russia Yandex Team
- Serbia SOX
- Serbia University of Kragujevac
- Slovakia Energotel
- Slovakia Rainside
- Spain Aire Networks
- Spain Oficina de Software Libre do Cixug
- Sweden Academic Computer Club, Umea University
- Sweden Bahnhof
- Sweden Deadnet
- Sweden Infania Networks
- Sweden Zetup
- Switzerland Init7
- Switzerland Metanet.ch
- Turkey Guzel Hosting
- Turkey Linux Kullanicilari Dernegi
- Turkey Verinomi
- Ukraine FastMirror
- Ukraine IP-Connect LLC
- United Kingdom Bytemark Hosting
- United Kingdom UK Dedicated Servers
- United Kingdom UKFast
- United Kingdom University of Kent UK Mirror Service
- United Kingdom VineHost
- China Beijing Foreign Studies University
- China Nanjing University
- China Shanghai Jiao Tong University Linux User Group (SJTUG)
- China TUNA
- Hong Kong KoDDoS
- India NxtGen DataCenter
- India PicoNets-WebWerks
- Indonesia PT Global Intermedia Nusantara
- Israel Israel Internet Association
- Japan repo.jing.rocks
- Kazakhstan Hoster.kz
- Kazakhstan PS Internet Company LLC
- Singapore 0x.sg
- Singapore Freedif
- Singapore jingk.ai
- South Korea Archive of Siwoo
- South Korea KAIST
- Taiwan NCHC
- Taiwan TamKang University
- Thailand Kasetsart University
- Thailand Khon Kaen University
- Australia AARNet
- Australia Internode
- New Zealand University of Canterbury
- Brazil C3SL
- Brazil Federal University of Sao Carlos
- Brazil Universidade Federal do Amazonas
- Ecuador CEDIA
- Botswana Retention Range
- Kenya Liquid Telecom
- Mauritius cloud.mu
- South Africa Dimension Data
- South Africa University of Free State
Integrity and authenticity checks:
Once you have downloaded an image, please verify its integrity and authenticity.
Anyone can produce fake ISO images, it is your responsibility to check you are downloading the official ones.
- Please read and follow the steps at https://linuxmint.com/verify.php
- Link to the sums: sha256sum.txt
- Link to the signed sums: sha256sum.txt.gpg
Enjoy!
We look forward to receiving your feedback. Thank you for using Linux Mint and have a lot of fun with this new release!
81 comments
I want to thank Clem and all the team for their work and dedication to the beautiful LinuxMint.
I am going to install from scratch and try this new version.
Minty fresh new LinuxMint 22, thank you Clem and team for the hard work 👍😊
*does a backflip”
congratz and greetings
Many THANKS to Clem and the Team for this release. BTW-I started using Mint in 2007; I believe it was v3.
I’m started to try and install Linux Mint around 2021.
Wilmaaaaaaa!
Welcome! 🙂 Thanks, everyone!
Trying to validate the Mate iso download:
gpg –keyserver hkp://keys.openpgp.org:80 –recv-key 27DEB15644C6B3CF3BD7D291300F846BA25BAE09
gpg: key 300F846BA25BAE09: new key but contains no user ID – skipped
gpg: Total number processed: 1
gpg: w/o user IDs: 1
gpg –list-key –with-fingerprint A25BAE09gpg: error reading key: No public key
The SHA256 checksum does match.
Missed a newline:
gpg –list-key –with-fingerprint A25BAE09
gpg: error reading key: No public key
I’m doing this in a fully up-to-date Linix Mint Mate 21.3.
Hi Dave,
Thanks for pointing this out. This is fixed now.
Am I the only one who runs into problems compiling drivers (e.g. for RTL8812 USB WiFi chip) on-board? Some required files seem to be relocated in 6.8 kernel. Found some of them but not all yet; and hardly it is the way that everyone should follow. The problem is not Mint-specific, it appears to be at the junction of the kernel and development tools. Meanwhile 6.8.0-38 looks premature. Is there a way to downgrade the kernel? Otherwise, I have to stick to Mint 21.3 at the moment.
Ooops… On my test machine with Mint 2 beta, just got the newest 6.8.0-39 kernel accompanied by linux-tools-* of the same version. And these seem to work. Unfortunately this is not the one at which the drivers are really needed. My main machine is running Mint 21.3 and 6.8.0-39 is not available in its repositories right now. Waiting eagerly for the update…
Hi Iourine.
Try it in Terminal:
sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade
sudo reboot
sudo apt install git
cd /home/[username]
git clone https://github.com/morrownr/88x2bu-20210702.git
cd 88x2bu-20210702 (in the home folder)
sudo ./install-driver.sh
sudo reboot
The last “sudo reboot” is not necessary. The script will ask you to restart.
Thank you, Peter. But my problem is not in this particular driver; I could live for a while without it, if necessary. The thing is the discrepancy between 6.8 kernel and development tools, which causes failure of building ANY drivers. E.g. users of Nvidia and AMD proprietary drivers are likely to be affected. So do VMware users as they need to build vmmon and vmnet drivers for every kernel version.
Strange enough, 6.8.0-39 kernel is still not available in Mint 21.3 repositories.
Sorry for misinformation. Transferred the installation to my main machine and tried rebuilding the module. No luck with 6.8.0-39 too; the module is added to dkms tree (that is what I took for success earlier), but compilation itself fails. Probably the driver needs to be adopted to this kernel… one more unknown variable in the task…
Has anyone tried to run, e.g., VMware or proprietary graphic drivers in Mint 22?
I use in Mint since many months the Ubuntu “linux-image-generic-hwe-22.04-edge” Kernel, actual 6.8.0-38. Here some install instructions: https://www.linuxmintusers.de/index.php?topic=81687.0
Maybe this helps.
Thank you for all your hard work and for this release. Can’t wait to install this.
Dear Clem, thank you very much to you and the team for your extraordinary work, I love Linux Mint Cinnamon, however there is a bug in Nemo that appeared since Linux Mint 21.1 and also affected the beta of Linux Mint 22, I reported it on gibhub 3 weeks ago this is the link https://github.com/linuxmint/nemo/issues/3427
Thanks to all the Mint team.
Looking forward to a LMDE update, after Mint users have finished giving the upgrade a final test.
Very many thanks to you all for your efforts.
Haven’t used Mint in quite some time, but when the 22 beta came out, I thought, oh why not give it a try and WOW, was I blown away. It had everything (almost) that I needed (I use the Brisk menu and Mate-Tweak) and I was up and running in no time. Gone are the days of spending time making the desktop the way I want it, Mint has done it for me. Looks like I may have found a new home.
Thanks to all the Mint team!
Many thanks to the LM team, great work as always!!
PS. The only detail I could point out, is the lack of reviews on unverified flatpak apps. I understand the logic of hiding them by default, but I think that hiding the reviews plays against the users.
Looking forward to the upgrade (I don’t do clean installs anymore. Too old, brain on vacation or something). And just for the record, I’ve been using Mint since it was just a shell running on top of the new Ubuntu Unity interface.
Wow! You have me beat. I’ve been using Mint since 13.
Salut
Felicitări la toată echipa pentru această lansare minunată,arata foarte bine totul pus la punct,am instalato proaspăt …
Așa cum am raportat în faza beta este o problema cu scalarea redimensionarea player-ului media Celluloid instalat pachet sistem,se redimensionează de fiecare dată când îl repornesc indiferent de setare,am găsit rezolvare la acest Bug instalând versiunea flatpak….
Și a două problema este cu pornirea sistemului din momentul in care apăs tasta unității PC până să apară siglă Linux Mint are o întârziere de 12 secunde după care totul defilează normal….
Thank you!
Great job, Clem and the team! The distribution has become better and better with each version!
But there are some disadvantages:
1. In the current version of Linux Mint, there is still no xplayer media player in the repository, and I am so used to it. Clem, please do not throw away such an excellent, beautiful and simple fork of Totem, because the GNOME media player itself is being replaced with Showtime, which is specially cleaning old GNOME applications, since they will intentionally bury Totem, Cheese, Brasero and others. Please do not throw it away, we need to add a couple of new functions, such as adding visualization, as in Parole and Glide, and changing the speed, as in Totem.
2. You still haven’t rolled back the Clock from Gnome to the last version 41, because I use it as an alarm clock and stopwatch.
3. I noticed a graphical bug in nala, in the previous version 21.3 everything was clearly visible, but I only noticed graphical problems in the package update and installation tables.
Clem, I hope that you will hear me on such my requirements in the new version of the Linux Mint distribution. I wish you all the best and good luck!
congrats as always on a very polished distro and a very polished release!
can i test a cinnamon wayland session (i know it’s not fully done yet) from a fresh install of mint cinnamon 22 from a fresh? are there instructions for this?
also can’t wait to take pipewire for a testdrive 😀
Thank you Linux Mint Team.
I’m using the 21.3 Cinnamon. It’s running perfectly on my computer. So I’ll wait a little longer to update to the new version.
Best Regards.
Hi, I asked this question on the forums but I don’t get any replies, so I’ll try here briefly:
Was the System Logs Viewer app removed in Mint 22? Because I can’t seem to find it in Mint 22 Cinnamon. It was my understanding that certain apps were going to be downgraded, but I can’t find this one anywhere on 22.
Thanks in advance.
Hi, please see this thread, maybe it is what you are looking for:
https://blog.linuxmint.com/?p=4730#comment-423938
@Luis:
Thank you. GNOME Logs wasn’t included in the list of removed apps when those were announced, that’s why it seemed odd.
Again Kudos to the Linux Mint team for another outstanding release.
I opted for the fresh install, less than 15 minutes back up and rolling like nothing happened.
A Huge Thank You to Clem and the rest of the Team for another amazing release of Linux Mint. It is because of all of your hard work that I haven’t missed Windows at all for the last year and a half since I decided to dump it and exclusively run only Linux Mint on my laptop! And I couldn’t be Happier.
I’ve heard kernel 6.8 has a regression that can damage NTFS partitions. I fear to upgrade to the newest Mint 22, because I also use win10 and move files between the two OS. There should be more info on this subject from the Mint Team. There is only a brief mention in the release notes under known issues. Moreover, according to Wikipedia kernel 6.8 reached EOL in May. Will this be fixed in the future and how can I know it was?
kernel 6.8.0-38 is the latest kernel available for 21.3, is supported until Feb. 0f 2025, and I’ve had no problems. I do NOT dual boot, but my desktop also has a Win 10 hard drive in it. I have no trouble accessing this drive. I hope this answers your questions.
I should have specified that I dual boot, and that’s why it’s, so concerning to me.
@just an Ed, thank you for your time. Can you tell me if kernel 6.8 is under Ubuntu Team maintenance? I would like to know who to follow to learn if the issue is resolved.
The kernel for Mint 22 (I am using mate) was upgraded to 6.8.0-39 in the last couple of days and comes with the note that is supported until April 2029.
Thank you. I’ve already been using the beta on my laptop, since the 21 wouldn’t work. I am very happy to be using Linux Mint, and I like that unlike all other desktop distros you don’t blindly jump on the latest trends and plan each decision.
Upgrade will only be for Linux Mint 21.3 to 22? thanks
Just curious: What else would you upgrade to from Mint 21.3?
I meant to upgrade Linux Mint 21.1 to 22 directly… without upgrading to 21.3 first.
Yeah, it’s probably best to get LM 21.1 updated to 21.3 before jumping into 22.
Hey Mike!
The official procedure is to update Mint 21.1 up to 21.3 using the Update Manager, and only then use mintupgrade to do it to version 22. Honestly don’t know if you can even or safely upgrade directly from 21.1. You can always make a backup before (as always, recommended!) and play around and find out. Cheers.
Hello Clem & the Team,
Unfortunately I experienced a really awful upgrade process this time around. Previous upgrades had been smooth so this was rare. Using the Mint upgrade tool trying to go from Mint 21.3 > Mint 22. But the upgrade encountered multiple glitches, & stumbling blocks, problems with repositories, items unable to be downloaded etc. It just seemed jinked no matter what I tried. Gave up and system NOT upgraded returned to 21.3. Eventually had to tear the whole system down wipe & rebuild it from scratch which has taken several hours but now have Mint 22 working nicely. OMG what an experience. Still Wilma seems nice now, Thanks again.
How did you use the Mint upgrade tool to try to go from 21.3 to 22? AFAIK Mint upgrade has not been released yet for 21.3 to 22.
I noticed that mintupgrade was in my Mint 21.3 repositories, as well. But I think it’s a leftover from the 20->21 upgrade, so that obviously won’t work, or perhaps it’s in there in preparation for the upgrade path (although I’d imagine they wouldn’t have done that yet). They haven’t officially released the upgrade path yet, so I wouldn’t have even tried it until they published their instructions
I think it should be mentioned in Release notes that NetworkManager is replaced with Netplan.
Netplan was also in 21.3 with: renderer: NetworkManager.
But, if we did an in place upgrade from an older Ubuntu, netplan would not take over, only in new install.
So it would be good to clarify in Release Notes if that is still the case in Mint.
Hi Clem and team
I did the upgrade this time on 2 very complex tweaked machines ( 1 laptop, 1 desktop ) and exept the damn
skype repo issue which had to be solved by hand, deleting the defective sources list ( NOT mints fault ! ) all went well and spared me lot of time reconfiguring to best audio workstation performance again, what a fresh install would need to happen.
So, i really can recommend mintupgrade and send a big thanks to the Linux Mint team.
I have a bit of a sound problem after installing Linux Mint 22. I’m not sure if it’s a problem with Pipewire, or if it’s something else. For just about everything, sound works perfectly fine. But I have a set of Google-brand USB-C earbuds that I frequently use. About half the time they work fine in LM 22. But about half the time, I cannot control the volume on them. When this happens, plugging them in doesn’t make the sound switch to them. It’s coming through the laptop speakers, and the built-in volume buttons on the earbuds controls the laptop speakers. If I select them by right-clicking on the sound applet and selecting them under the Output Device menu, they will activate, but not be controlable. Both the sound applet and my earbuds’ built-in volume buttons with cause the sound applet to act like something the volume is changing, but the volume level coming out of the earbuds stays the same. This is only happening after installing LM 22. This didn’t ever happen on LM 21.x or earlier. I know that the release notes mentions a Pipewire issue, but it implies that you should drop back to PulseAudio if there is no sound. I want to be sure this isn’t just a configuration problem or something that dropping back won’t solve before I go messing with switching sound servers. Any ideas?
Update to that: When I open the Sound Settings dialog, the volume slider there DOES control the volume of the earbuds. Just not the Sound Applet and not the earbud volume control buttons. Weird.
Is it safe to upgrade from 21.3 to 22 via terminal yet, or shall I wait awhile longer?
I have had 4 mintupgrade downloads through the update manager today?
Hello Mint Team,
after the last update
lmde6 32 bit software manager empty
lmde6 64 bit working well.
In the console I get this loop:
mintinstall
MintInstall: Detected system architecture: ‘i686’
Loading error: ‘NoneType’ object has no attribute ‘verified’
File “/usr/lib/linuxmint/mintinstall/mintinstall.py”, line 1383, in on_installer_ready
self.load_landing_apps()
File “/usr/lib/linuxmint/mintinstall/mintinstall.py”, line 1706, in load_landing_apps
self.load_banner()
File “/usr/lib/linuxmint/mintinstall/mintinstall.py”, line 1456, in load_banner
if not pkginfo.verified:
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
MintInstall: No new reviews
Loading error: ‘NoneType’ object has no attribute ‘verified’
File “/usr/lib/linuxmint/mintinstall/mintinstall.py”, line 1383, in on_installer_ready
self.load_landing_apps()
File “/usr/lib/linuxmint/mintinstall/mintinstall.py”, line 1706, in load_landing_apps
self.load_banner()
File “/usr/lib/linuxmint/mintinstall/mintinstall.py”, line 1456, in load_banner
if not pkginfo.verified:
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Is this a general problem or should I go to the forums ?
Big Thank You for lmde 32 bit 🙂
There are still 32bit CPUs? Damn. the last “true” 32-bit x86 CPUs would prob have been “Northwood” Pentium 4 on Socket 478 and Athlon XP on Socket A / 462. 😀
Greetings
Just completed 4 Mint 22 upgrades (2 XFCE and 2 Cinnamon) using mintupgrade. Absolutely flawless. Thank you Clem and team!
To Clem & the MINT Team,
Just Wanted to express my thanks for MINT 22
THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR HARD WORK it is deeply appreciated.
I love mint its fantastic and like a good friend which I relay on each day.
Wine doesn t work. There is no Wine Windows prog Loader.
Dear Mint team!
Thanks for the great work once again! Everything works as usual (except for redshift) and that’s what makes Linux Mint unique. No matter what distribution I tested, the amount of work to set it up after a Linux Mint installation is minimal.
To all ‘redshift’ users: To restore the functionality of redshift, only a small step is necessary. In the home folder is the hidden folder config. In this folder you have to create a file with the name redshift.conf. Enter the following in the conf file (with copy/paste):
[redshift]
location-provider=manual
[manual]
lon=xx.xx
lat=yy.yy
For xx.xx use your longitude data. For yy.yy use your latitude data. Save, restart redshift and everything runs as usual. The reason why the automatic location detection no longer works is because mozilla discontinued the geoclue2 service.
Translated with DeepL.com (free version)
I installed LM 22 on a separate partition on my HD. However, I installed via a USB, so had to customize my Firefox all over again that took about an hour or so. Anyway, when I tried to play movies from the computer on my LG big screen TV, I found that it would play the sound but no picture. Strangely, the TV screen showed my computer background, but missing the file folders. I went back to LM 21.3, and it had no problem playing the video and sound. It seems something has changed in LM 22 that doesn’t allow it to transmit video over the same connection.
Hi Clifford,
Is it possible Mint 21.3 is configured so both displays ‘Mirror’, while with Mint 22 the option might not have been enabled (both displays acting independently?
Hi Clifford. You can export your Firefox profile with all your settings and customizations for backup purposes and later import it on another installation / computer. Google is your friend. Cheers.
Hi Clem, Seb here. We spoke a little while ago and I made a fix on mintupdate (PR #82). Mint 22 is looking good, but I’ve run into an issue with T460 laptops, which previous versions have run fine on. Shutdown, restart and suspend all fail and require the system to be hard powered off by holding the power button.
With some research it appears as though this problem lies upstream and might be a regression in newer kernels. The problem is being tracked at: https://bugzilla.kernel.org/show_bug.cgi?id=197029
The workaround: add “intel_iommu=off” to the kernel command line, which fix shutdown, restart and standby issues. I’m not sure whether that workaround incurs any penalty, performance or otherwise.
Anyone needing help implementing the workaround feel free to ping me.
Further info:
https://www.reddit.com/r/debian/comments/1d0cizt/wakeup_from_suspendtoram_bug_when_intel_iommuon/?rdt=37684
thanks for this new version. No problem during installation but for Thunderbird, the “head bar” for the message is not visible. Grey font on grey background when the main windows font is darker and so visible. I tried to play with the themes (in TB and Cinnamon) but no way unless to have a dark theme (and I don’t like them). As TB is package by LinuxMint, perhaps something could be done.
I had issues upgrading to 22 from 21.3. First I had to delete all instances of libreoffice because it was causing conflicts. Then I had nvidia issues. Lastly it looped trying to install the kernel and then froze. I rebooted the system and it had bricked my system. So I downloaded the iso and ran Time Machine and set the start back to what it was before I started the upgrade.
How do I proceed now? Wait?
I really don’t want to do a fresh install.
Not easy to give full solution here, you may use Mint Forum.I hope you had Timeshift state before the upgrade.
Hello. Mint 20 was wonderful. Upgrade to 21.3, later I got Cinnamon freezes for few minutes or display being turned off during work, until I sleep or cycle with external display. Not sure if distro upgrade or some packages.
As for 22, many thanks for keeping DEBs and THUNDERBIRD and keeping SNAPs away .
Can you please in web site (maybe under About) make link “Release Notes” and collect all there? Now I search externally and that is valuable info.
Hi Clem (et al.), Many thanks for your dedication and hard work! 😊
– Swap file
Recently noticed Linux Mint 22 Cinnamon doesn’t appear to create and enable a swap file, is this intended (I’ve created one, thinking of others)?
– Network Notifications
Is there a Linux Mint 22 Cinnamon gsettings option to match 21.3 network notifications?
e.g. keeping the network Connected / Disconnected popup, without the notification remaining in the Notification area (if not, will use ‘Don’t show this’…).
– Font Viewer
Since no longer included, do you have future plans for something better (I’ve temporarily reinstalled it)?
Thank you in advance for your time and help.
Kind regards.
Unable to mount disk USB NTFS on Linux Mint 22 in WINDOWS work well. I tried,dancing with a tambourine, no work.
Hi Vova. There is a regression (a problem that breaks) NTFS on the kernel that ships with Mint22, it’s mentioned on the release notes I believe. It’s not a Mint problem, it’s one that comes upstream from Ubuntu. If you install an earlier kernel that might fix it. Probably you should open a new help topic on the Mint Forums, or look around for already known solutions. Cheers.
Hi Clem and all the amazing developers. The legacy IT world of OSs seems apocalyptic these days. LOL I am so glad that we have wonderful alternatives like Linux Mint. I became aware of Mint back with Win8 was released. Today Mint is so refined and, most importantly, RELIABLE.
I look forward to the future of Mint. On my wish-list: cleaner custom/fractional scaling (I admit that KDE does this well), Biometric login and authorization, 2FA support for various online accounts, Settings for open source video drivers (AMD and finally NVidia) like color depth, refresh rates, 3D and other settings [these are usually in the proprietary drivers provided by AMD and NVidia].
Well let enjoy this new build.
After the last update, lmde 6 32 bit softwaremanager working well again.
Big Thank You 🙂 🙂
Dear @Clem and Team,
Thank you so much for a smooth upgrade to Mint 22. It was one of the smoothest I can remember. Things went very well on my 3 computers.
It didn’t fix some bugs I had on 21.3 but I was kind of expecting not expecting that.
It was an amazing experience doing other things on the computer while it was upgrading and notice that one by one pieces of software were being updated on the fly and the system kept on working! Learn from that Windows!!
Just minor new problems with yt-dlp (added a PPA) because the way Python now deals with pip and virtual environments is too weird, the yt-dlp version on the repos is a bit old and probably doesn’t even work anymore.
Also theming sometimes keeps on disrespecting the system settings, VLC used system defaults (that are dark mode) but shows them in light mode. Changed it to Adwaita-dark and that solved it.
It’s nice to see MintUpgrade has become a solid beautiful piece of software! Just one little thing it needs care and love: it should manage low disk space. I didn’t have enough for the upgrade and it kept on going anyway to the point of failing because zero bytes free and I ended with an unsurprisingly Franken21.3.22 Mint uninstallation. That’s OK because I had a backup and went back, got more disk space and everything went fine as expected.
On my everyday experience from 21.3 to 22 I can barely notice any difference, it is as smooth as it can be. Kudos for all your hard work to make this happen.
So MintUpgrade could become even better if it managed low disk space.
Also locales and languages. There are still thousands and thousands of unnecessary files around that clutter the filesystem and will never be used. I can hunt them and clean them manually but MintUpgrade could deal with it automatically.
Many thanks again, cheers.
Bruno
In Linux Mint 22 the game Aisleriot is not the same as in LMDE 6 and the look of cards differs from usual.
For me it is not so nice in particular with Freecell.
version in LMDE 6 1:3.22.23-1
version in LM 22 1:3.22.31-1 build 2
????
Being a committed Linux Mint user since 2020, I recommended it to a very nontechnical friend, so she had me install LM 22 xfce on her brand new Lenovo Ideapad laptop, with a simplified user interface customised for her purposes. It installed and worked OK, but the next time she opened it the Panel was at the top of the display for some reason, with no apparent way in its menus to get it back to the bottom, so I had to restore from a previous system snapshot that I had created upon installation. I then locked the panel in hopes the problem would not repeat.
As if that were not embarrassing enough, her husband’s wireless HP Smart Tank 5102 printer would not show up in the LM print menu after following all the setup instructions. After TWO WHOLE DAYS at her house of hunting through LM user forum posts, trying HPLIP from both repository and HP downloads, and making sure the printer worked under her husband’s Windows computer, I have found out that HP apparently does not make a Linux driver for this printer. HPLIP in fact will not even start on this machine. After trying all the forum suggestions I had time for, the most I was able to accomplish was basic CUPS printing (but not scanning) using a direct USB cable connection. This requires her to temporarily remove the printer’s cable connection to her husband’s computer and use his desk for her laptop while printing.
As a result of this humiliating experience I can no longer recommend Linux to any nontechnical user because of the unexplained printer setup screens and lack of reliable support from both HP and Linux. The “try-this-try-that” approach of relying on user forums with endless “solutions” that don’t work for me is not a respectable way to support a product. On the other hand, if this is intended to keep Linux out of the hands of the general nontechnical public, it is working admirably! There is a real question now whether this friend will keep using Linux under these conditions.
(Now if anyone knows a shrewd network hacker who can penetrate the cyber defenses of this HP 5102 wireless printer from a Linux Mint 22 laptop, I would like to meet that person. He would of course have to know all the magical answers to put in the mystery boxes labeled “URI”, “Host”, etc. But if he has to be paid in Rubles, Yuan, Rials, Bitcoin, etc. than I am still out of luck.)
“To install the complete version of WINE, open a terminal and type”:
apt install wine-installer
It s not enough, because there is no Windows Program Loader, and nothing works.
Please add:
sudo cp /usr/share/doc/wine/examples/wine.desktop /usr/share/applications/wine.desktop
After that Windows Program Loader is where it should be and wine and can be used.
It is impossible that this detail escapes those who produce systems! What keeps you silent? Is it amusing to think that those who know less don’t find the solution?
Bonjour , le nouveau gestionnaire de son pipewire pose probléme .je n arrive avoir que du son stéréo dans le navigateur . Dans le menu le test son montre que tout les haut parleur 5.1 fonctionne mais en utilisation que 2 haut parleur . J’ai supprimé PURGE pipewire et ré-installer pulseaudio et tout fonctionne . Merci
By The Way, I don’t use Arch.