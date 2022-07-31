Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa” MATE released!

The team is proud to announce the release of Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa” MATE Edition.
Linux Mint 21 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2027. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.
New features:
This new version of Linux Mint contains many improvements.
For an overview of the new features please visit:
“What’s new in Linux Mint 21 MATE“.
Important info:
The release notes provide important information about known issues, as well as explanations, workarounds and solutions.
To read the release notes, please visit:
System requirements:
- 2GB RAM (4GB recommended for a comfortable usage).
- 20GB of disk space (100GB recommended).
- 1024×768 resolution (on lower resolutions, press ALT to drag windows with the mouse if they don’t fit in the screen).
Upgrade instructions:
- If you are running the BETA you don’t need to upgrade, use the Update Manager to apply available updates.
- Upgrade instructions for Linux Mint 20.3 will be provided shortly.
Download links:
Here are the download links:
- Torrent https://linuxmint.com/torrents/linuxmint-21-mate-64bit.iso.torrent
- World LayerOnline
- Canada Manitoba Unix User Group
- Canada University of Waterloo Computer Science Club
- USA advancedhosters.com
- USA Clarkson University
- USA ette.biz
- USA GigeNET
- USA Harvard School of Engineering
- USA James Madison University
- USA kernel.org
- USA Linux Freedom
- USA MetroCast Cablevision
- USA Open Computing Facility at UC Berkeley
- USA Purdue Linux Users Group
- USA Sonic
- USA Team Cymru
- USA TeraSwitch
- USA US Internet
- USA XMission Internet
- Belarus ByFly
- Bulgaria IPACCT
- Bulgaria Telepoint
- Bulgaria University of Ruse
- Czech Republic CZ.NIC
- Czech Republic IT4Innovations National Supercomputing Center
- Czech Republic UPC Ceska republika
- Czech Republic Webglobe
- Denmark Dotsrc.org
- Denmark KLID
- France CREXIO
- France Crifo.org
- Germany Dark Penguin Network
- Germany dogado GmbH
- Germany FH Aachen
- Germany Friedrich-Alexander-University of Erlangen-Nuremberg
- Germany Funkfreunde Landshut e.V.
- Germany GWDG
- Germany Hochschule Esslingen University of Applied Sciences
- Germany IPB Internet Provider in Berlin GmbH
- Germany NetCologne GmbH
- Germany Netzwerge GmbH
- Germany PyrateLAN.party
- Germany University of Frankfurt
- Germany wilhelm.tel GmbH
- Greece GreekLUG
- Greece Hellenic Telecommunications Organization
- Greece MyAegean team, University of the Aegean
- Greece National Technical University of Athens
- Greece University of Crete
- Greenland Tele Greenland
- Hungary Quantum Mirror
- Ireland HEAnet
- Latvia University of Latvia
- Luxembourg root S.A.
- Moldova iHost
- Netherlands KoDDoS
- Netherlands LiteServer
- Netherlands NLUUG
- Netherlands Triple IT
- Poland ICM – University of Warsaw
- Portugal FCCN
- Portugal PTISP
- Portugal RNL – Técnico Lisboa
- Portugal Universidade do Porto
- Romania Hostico
- Romania M247
- Romania Orange Romania
- Russia Powernet ISP
- Russia Truenetwork
- Russia Yandex Team
- Serbia University of Kragujevac
- Slovakia Energotel
- Slovakia Rainside
- Spain Aire Networks
- Spain Oficina de Software Libre do Cixug
- Sweden Academic Computer Club, Umea University
- Sweden c0urier.net
- Sweden Infania Networks
- Sweden Zetup
- Switzerland Init7
- Turkey Linux Kullanicilari Dernegi
- Turkey Turhost
- Turkey Verinomi
- Ukraine ASTRA
- Ukraine FastMirror
- Ukraine IP-Connect LLC
- United Kingdom Bytemark Hosting
- United Kingdom UK Dedicated Servers
- United Kingdom UKFast
- United Kingdom University of Kent UK Mirror Service
- China Nanjing University
- China Shanghai Jiao Tong University Linux User Group (SJTUG)
- Hong Kong KoDDoS
- India PicoNets-WebWerks
- Iran Bardia Moshiri
- Iran HostIran
- Israel Israel Internet Association
- Kazakhstan Hoster.kz
- Kazakhstan PS Internet Company LLC
- Singapore 0x.sg
- South Korea KAIST
- Taiwan NCHC
- Taiwan TamKang University
- Thailand Khon Kaen University
- Australia AARNet
- Australia Internode
- New Zealand University of Canterbury
- Argentina Zero.com.ar
- Brazil Federal University of Mato Grosso
- Brazil Federal University of Sao Carlos
- Brazil ITS Telecomunicacoes
- Brazil Universidade Federal do Amazonas
- Chile NetActuate
- Chile Universidad de La Frontera
- Ecuador CEDIA
- Ecuador Escuela Politecnica Natcional
- Botswana Retention Range
- Kenya Liquid Telecom
- South Africa Dimension Data
- South Africa University of Free State
- South Africa WIRUlink
Integrity and authenticity checks:
Once you have downloaded an image, please verify its integrity and authenticity.
Anyone can produce fake ISO images, it is your responsibility to check you are downloading the official ones.
- Please read and follow the steps at https://linuxmint.com/verify.php
- Link to the sums: sha256sum.txt
- Link to the signed sums: sha256sum.txt.gpg
Enjoy!
We look forward to receiving your feedback. Thank you for using Linux Mint and have a lot of fun with this new release!
8 comments
Does installation to legacy BIOS still produce the superfluous EFI partition?
Eu crei a partição é instalei mesmo meu computador não tendo EFI é deu certo, esta funcionado perfeito para mim desde o BETA.
It didn’t on my system, although it did produce a warning that there was no EFI System Partition and that the install would probably fail as a result. Ignoring the warning worked fine, for me at least.There’s a thread on the forum about it: https://forums.linuxmint.com/viewtopic.php?f=46&t=378142
Synaptic Package Manager: the Mark Upgrades button is still missing
Ótimo trabalho tenho 2 notebooks um com Cinnamon e outro com XFCE, a melhor distribuição da atualidade.
Parabéns!
Installed this on a machine with an Intel 11600K CPU. So far, no problems. Goiod job.
Obviously should have been: Good job.
A fresh clean install of Linux Mint 21 was fast with zero issues. Thank you to all who made this possible, your work is appreciated. #StaySafeStayStrong
AMD Ryzen 3 – 3300x, MSI RX580, Corsair 16GB 3200mhz ddr4, M.2 NVME Seagate Firecuda, B450 Gaming Plus Max.