Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” MATE released!

The team is proud to announce the release of Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” MATE Edition.

Linux Mint 20.3 Una MATE Edition

Linux Mint 20.3 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2025. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.

New features:

This new version of Linux Mint contains many improvements.

For an overview of the new features please visit:

What’s new in Linux Mint 20.3 MATE“.

Important info:

The release notes provide important information about known issues, as well as explanations, workarounds and solutions.

To read the release notes, please visit:

Release Notes for Linux Mint 20.3 MATE

System requirements:

  • 2GB RAM (4GB recommended for a comfortable usage).
  • 20GB of disk space (100GB recommended).
  • 1024×768 resolution (on lower resolutions, press ALT to drag windows with the mouse if they don’t fit in the screen).

Upgrade instructions:

Download links:

Here are the download links:

Integrity and authenticity checks:

Once you have downloaded an image, please verify its integrity and authenticity.

Anyone can produce fake ISO images, it is your responsibility to check you are downloading the official ones.

Enjoy!

We look forward to receiving your feedback. Thank you for using Linux Mint and have a lot of fun with this new release!

  4. wtf – “20GB of disk space (100GB recommended)” … only 100?
    Why do i never read an explanation why the iso s and all distris get more and more bloated….apart from new version in bigger sizes, i do not detect any improvements let s say to Linux Mint 9

    Must be just me …lol

    1. Easy to fit LMDE onto an asus eee pc netbook with 3.75 GiB ssd!

      Not so easy to fit onto the 1.87GiB ssd eee pc 2G surf

    2. As long as the hardware (storage – HDD, SDD; RAM) evolve to higher capacities and the processors are more and more faster, nobody will try to high optimize the software.

  5. The upgrade from 20.2 to 20.3 was seamless and fast. no issues took less than 15 minutes. A big thank you to the Linux Mint teams for their hard work and dedication to the cause.

  6. upgrade failed due to internet drop. Now from update manager -> upgrade to Linux Mint 20.3, there is a message “no upgrades were found”, is there any work around?

    1. It probably moved you to the una repositories (20.3) and now considers you’re on the other side. If so, just apply updates.

      You can check what you’re on with:

      more /etc/linuxmint/info
      inxi -r

      Both should refer to una (as opposed to uma).

  7. On the other hand, I upgraded a desktop computer with MATE and CINNAMON (I like them both so it depends only on my “today status”). Everything is ok (maybe the icons alignment in MATE desktop is a little random, despite the “Lock Icons Position”). Again, thanks Linux Mint team and Clem.

  8. Thank you very much for your upgrade. Mate-Edition Works for me almost perfectly. However I notice a strange flickering. Flashing rectangles on the screen for split seconds when moving icons over the desktop. It does not happen within other windows or caja etc., just the desktop seems to be affected. The flicker occurs on the ‘path’ between the old and new icon position. Any idea? My graphicsadapter is an Intel integrated i915.
    Thanks again for your work.

  9. Upgraded two machines from 20.2 to 20.3, upgrades went smooth. Both lost icons in the notification panel after the update. I had this problem once before (maybe in the 19 series, and the icons were working in 20.2). I can not remember what I did to fix it however. I’m missing the keybase and transmission icons, maybe others -those are the two I noticed where missing. Both keybase and transmission are running however.
    On one machine I reset the panels, twice, rebooted, tried to turn the show system tray icon on and off in transmission. No luck in getting the icons back.

    Linux Mint 20.3 – Mate desktop. Mint X theme.

    Any ideas on what to do to get the icons back? Thanks

    1. Figured out the issue with the icons, I think my fix on previous versions caused a problem on this version.
      In dconf-editor, under org/mate/panle/general I turned off “Enable SNI support” and rebooted. The icons returned. I think I had to turn that on in previous versions, 19.x – 20.2 – All seems good and working now.

  10. Great Release but wegen will it be possible to have a scaling setting for each Monitor in a multimonitor configuration under MATE?

  11. I’m very happy with the upgrade to Linux Mint Mate 20.3. It looks amazing in dark mode. The upgrade was fast and hassle free on my laptop. Thank you Linux Mint Team for all the good work.

    It’s a pity on the other hand that my second system, an Intel NUC mini pc, isn’t compatible with Linux. I also had Linux Mint Mate installed on it, but after half a year of dealing with random crashes, I finally reinstalled Windows on it. It turned out to be a common Linux problem. I hope these type of systems will get better Linux support in the future.

    1. I just gave it another try and installed Linux Mint 20.3 MATE on my Intel NUC mini pc system again. This time I’ve upgraded to the newest kernel 5.13.0-23 instead of using the 5.4 version. The system runs without problems so far and now I can enjoy Linux Mint on both my systems. Thanks again Clem and the Mint Team for providing this excellent Linux OS!

  12. A few days ago I upgraded my #2 computer (Ryzen 5, 32 GB RAM) from 20.2 to 20.3 and commented here that the download took a very long time at speeds from 35 to 50 kb/s. Today I upgraded my primary computer (Ryzen 7, 32 GB RAM) and this time the download took only seconds and showed a speed of 16 mb/s. Just a report on my experience,

  13. I tried to update from 20.2 to 20.3 using the update manager.
    I have no problems getting individual updates and am posting on from the system so no internet issues.
    When I go through the 4 steps, I get an error message immediately saying the upgrade did not succeed and to check internet.
    I have also tried rebooting the machine
    Here is my system info:

    more /etc/linuxmint/info
    RELEASE=20.2
    CODENAME=uma
    EDITION=”MATE”
    DESCRIPTION=”Linux Mint 20.2 Uma”
    DESKTOP=Gnome
    TOOLKIT=GTK
    NEW_FEATURES_URL=https://www.linuxmint.com/rel_uma_mate_whatsnew.php
    RELEASE_NOTES_URL=https://www.linuxmint.com/rel_uma_mate.php
    USER_GUIDE_URL=https://www.linuxmint.com/documentation.php
    GRUB_TITLE=Linux Mint 20.2 MATE
    dli@DLI ~/Desktop $ inxi -r
    Repos:
    No active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list
    Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/official-package-repositories.list
    1: deb http://packages.linuxmint.com uma main upstream import backport #id:linuxmint_main
    2: deb http://archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu focal main restricted universe multiverse
    3: deb http://archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu focal-updates main restricted universe multiverse
    4: deb http://archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu focal-backports main restricted universe multiverse
    5: deb http://security.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ focal-security main restricted universe multiverse
    6: deb http://archive.canonical.com/ubuntu/ focal partner
    Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/x2go-stable-focal.list
    1: deb http://ppa.launchpad.net/x2go/stable/ubuntu focal main

  14. F10 works for some hamburger menus. F10 works for some regular menus. F10 in Firefox will expose the menubar when it is hidden. F10 doesn’t seem to work for any of Mint’s apps at all, except the Update Manager. I’m baffled by the inconsistency. [Also, so what is the key-combo for the menu-burg on Mint’s apps in MATE? I haven’t managed to figure it out. Perhaps something intended is missing?]

  15. Where can i leave a bug report? my Logitech 510 wireless mouse will only work if i unplug the receiver and plug it back in after logon. it worked with no problem before. Do i need a driver now?

  16. Upgraded OK – no problems
    Dell 780 PC – 8Gb of Ram
    Mid summer here in the Southern Hemisphere, nice and warm !!

  17. I’ve add problems with my headphones for a while. After suspend, there was no sound. I had to shutdown my laptop completely and reboot to make the headphone jack works again.

    I found a solution. I needed to install the package init-headphone_0.14-1_all.deb (available at https://github.com/Unrud/init-headphone-ubuntu/releases).

    Could Mint include this package by default? I know I’m not the only one to have this problem. I’ve seen many threads about this on different forums.

  18. Since I have the df issue with 20.3 (see post #2 in this forum), I installed on my laptop (Lenovo T420) 20.2 mate. No df issue, everything installed fine. Updated my laptop before upgrading. Upgrade to 20.3 went fine but … df issue re-appears. No idea why I get this, others report flawless 20.3 installs.

  19. [Mint Mate 20.3] Not sure where to ask this? I cannot find the “application comments” on my favourites menu for ONE program. Please see this *.png and look at the bottom right program. http://malandlee.com/Mint_Mate_Menu.png I removed all App comments on the other by digging through my home directory AND root directories. This one got me beat. Thanks to anyone that can help

  20. I’ve been using Mate edition for years because I like simplicity. I did a fresh install of 20.2 last year and I upgraded the OS to 20.3 yesterday which went smoothly (ThinkPad x220i, i3, 6GB). But I got… a cinnamon-desktop library request to install in the update manager today. Should I deselect it or install anyway? I don’t want the Cinnamon environment on my laptop especially I do not want to mess up anything about logging in.

