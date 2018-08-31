LMDE 3 “Cindy” Cinnamon released!

The team is proud to announce the release of LMDE 3 “Cindy” Cinnamon Edition.
LMDE 3 Cindy
LMDE is a Linux Mint project and it stands for “Linux Mint Debian Edition”. Its main goal is for the Linux Mint team to see how viable our distribution would be and how much work would be necessary if Ubuntu was ever to disappear. LMDE aims to be as similar as possible to Linux Mint, but without using Ubuntu. The package base is provided by Debian instead.
There are no point releases in LMDE. Other than bug fixes and security fixes Debian base packages stay the same, but Mint and desktop components are updated continuously. When ready, newly developed features get directly into LMDE, whereas they are staged for inclusion on the next upcoming Linux Mint point release.
Important info:
The release notes provide important information about known issues, as well as explanations, workarounds and solutions.
To read the release notes, please visit:
System requirements:
- 1GB RAM (2GB recommended for a comfortable usage).
- 15GB of disk space (20GB recommended).
- 1024×768 resolution (on lower resolutions, press ALT to drag windows with the mouse if they don’t fit in the screen).
Notes:
- The 64-bit ISO can boot with BIOS or UEFI.
- The 32-bit ISO can only boot with BIOS.
- The 64-bit ISO is recommended for all modern computers (Almost all computers sold since 2007 are equipped with 64-bit processors).
Upgrade instructions:
Announcements will be made shortly with instructions on how to upgrade from LMDE 2.
If you are running the BETA, perform a system snapshot and use the Update Manager to apply available updates.
Download links:
Here are the download links for the 64-bit ISO:
- Torrent https://torrents.linuxmint.com/torrents/lmde-3-201808-cinnamon-64bit.iso.torrent
- World EvoWise CDN
- World LayerOnline
- Canada Manitoba Unix User Group
- Canada University of Waterloo Computer Science Club
- USA advancedhosters.com
- USA Clarkson University
- USA Harvard School of Engineering
- USA James Madison University
- USA kernel.org
- USA Linux Freedom
- USA MetroCast Cablevision
- USA pair Networks
- USA Syringa Networks
- USA TDS Telecom
- USA Team Cymru
- USA University of Oklahoma
- USA University of Washington, Mathematics
- USA US Internet
- USA XMission Internet
- Austria UPC Austria
- Belarus ByFly
- Bulgaria IPACCT
- Bulgaria Netix Ltd
- Bulgaria University of Ruse
- Czech Republic Brno University of Technology
- Czech Republic CZ.NIC
- Czech Republic Ignum, s.r.o.
- Czech Republic IT4Innovations National Supercomputing Center
- Czech Republic UPC Ceska republika
- Denmark Dotsrc.org
- Denmark KLID
- France Crifo.org
- France Ordimatic
- France remi.lu
- Germany FH Aachen
- Germany Friedrich-Alexander-University of Erlangen-Nuremberg
- Germany Funkfreunde Landshut e.V.
- Germany GWDG
- Germany Hochschule Esslingen University of Applied Sciences
- Germany NetCologne GmbH
- Germany wilhelm.tel GmbH
- Greece Hellenic Telecommunications Organization
- Greece MyAegean team, University of the Aegean
- Greece National Technical University of Athens
- Greece University of Crete
- Greenland Tele Greenland
- Hungary Quantum Mirror
- Iceland Siminn hf
- Ireland HEAnet
- Latvia University of Latvia
- Luxembourg root S.A.
- Netherlands KoDDoS
- Netherlands NLUUG
- Netherlands Triple IT
- Poland ICM – University of Warsaw
- Poland Onet
- Poland Piotrkosoft
- Portugal FCCN
- Portugal RNL – Técnico Lisboa
- Portugal Universidade do Porto
- Romania M247
- Romania ServerHost
- Romania Telekom Romania
- Russia Truenetwork
- Russia Yandex Team
- Serbia University of Kragujevac
- Slovakia Energotel
- Slovakia Rainside
- Spain Oficina de Software Libre do Cixug
- Sweden Academic Computer Club, Umea University
- Sweden c0urier.net
- Sweden Zetup
- Switzerland SWITCH
- Turkey Linux Kullanicilari Dernegi
- Ukraine IP-Connect LLC
- United Kingdom Bytemark Hosting
- United Kingdom UKFast
- United Kingdom University of Kent UK Mirror Service
- Bangladesh dhakaCom Limited
- Bangladesh XeonBD
- China Shanghai University Open Source Community
- China TUNA
- Iran Rasanegar
- Israel Israel Internet Association
- Kazakhstan Neolabs
- South Korea KAIST
- Taiwan (China) NCHC
- Taiwan (China) TamKang University
- Taiwan (China) Yuan Ze University, Department of Computer Science and Engineering
- Thailand adminbannok.com
- Vietnam Freedif
- Australia Internode
- Australia Western Australian Internet Association
- New Zealand University of Canterbury
- Argentina Xfree
- Brazil Universidade Federal do Parana
- Colombia Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana
- Ecuador CEDIA
- Ecuador CEDIA Ecuador
- Ecuador Escuela Politecnica Natcional
- Ecuador Universidad Central del Ecuador
- Botswana Retention Range
- South Africa Internet Solutions
- South Africa University of Free State
- South Africa WIRUlink
A 32-bit ISO image is also available at https://www.linuxmint.com/download_all.php.
Integrity and authenticity checks:
Once you have downloaded an image, please verify its integrity and authenticity.
Anyone can produce fake ISO images, it is your responsibility to check you are downloading the official ones.
- Please read and follow the steps at https://linuxmint.com/verify.php
- Link to the sums: sha256sum.txt
- Link to the signed sums: sha256sum.txt.gpg
Enjoy!
We look forward to receiving your feedback. Thank you for using Linux Mint and have a lot of fun with this new release!
29 comments
I have been using the Beta since it was launched and didn’t have (or didn’t note) any bug.
My favorite DE is XFCE, so I installed the packages xfce4 and xfce4-goodies and that was enough to have it working.
As always, thank you Clem and the team for a great distro.
Very good news. Thanks to Clem and to Linuxmint team and donaters.
Hi Clem,
As always packages from Debian Stretch repository will get updates from Debian itself till 2022(including LTS). I wanted to know for how much time your Mint team will push mint specific packages to this edition of Mint (support cycle for LMDE 3). This is 1st time I’m considering LMDE.
You will have no trouble with LMDE – but don’t try to install from Mint or Ubuntu repositories as this is likely to cause dependency problems. If you really need a non-LMDE package, then either Debian or locally compiled from source should be OK.
Hello,
As this is a backup project for us, we try to only support one LMDE version at a time. We’ll support LMDE 2 until 2019.01.01 to give people time to upgrade. We can’t commit to a particular support deadline for LMDE 3 as we can’t predict the release of LMDE 4.
Great!
Any plans for the same with MATE?
Hi Mikhas,
No I’m sorry.
Thanks Clem
Bug reports: should we continue to use https://github.com/linuxmint/lmde-3-cinnamon-beta/issues
or will you be creating a new location?
Thanks
Hi Peter,
No. We’re not closing it just yet because we’re still chasing a few issues there, but going forward please refer to http://linuxmint-troubleshooting-guide.readthedocs.io/en/latest/.
Thanks Clem!!!
Hola, antes que nada debo felicitarles he probado varios sistemas operativos y Linux Mint es la mejor. Me estoy descargando LMDE 3 para probarlo pero tengo una duda si es compatible con mi laptop HP 245 G6. Saludos
Hello,
what are the differences between the LMDE3 and the pure Debian stretch with cinnamon?
I don’t find any hints about this.
thanks
Hi Ralf,
Cinnamon is just the desktop environment. It’s one of the components which make Linux Mint so although it contributes to implementing our vision of what a desktop OS should be, it’s far from being the only component. We also make Mint without Cinnamon, with MATE and Xfce for instance. If you run LMDE you’ll see that from a user point of view, it’s a very similar experience to Linux Mint. If you look at it from a package point of view, it’s not, it’s Debian, not Ubuntu.
It’s hard to answer or pinpoint each difference because the role of LMDE isn’t to deviate from whatever Debian provides as a finished product. LMDE is Mint, replicated on a Debian package base. If you like Cinnamon there’s no better place than here since it’s our very own project. Not only do we maintain it, but we care about it, we test and develop it primarily on LMDE and Mint, and we design it the same way as we design Mint itself. When we think of how you use your computer and how we can improve that, we think of our DEs, but not only our DEs. We think of all that as a whole, with the DE being one part of it.
Debian is great but I doubt they care about Cinnamon as much as we do. If you were to run Debian Stretch you wouldn’t be running Cinnamon 3.8 but 3.2.
Cinnamon 4.0 is also likely to be incompatible with Debian Stretch. Michael Biebl, who maintains Network Manager, made it clear bug reports had to affect Stretch packages for them to be considered. There’s a little typo in NM, trivial to fix, but it won’t happen, because Debian simply doesn’t care if it breaks Cinnamon, as long as it’s not the version they ship (3.2). https://github.com/linuxmint/Cinnamon/pull/6993. This doesn’t really matter and I’m sure Debian will react eventually, but it just highlights the fact that when you choose a project, you don’t just get packages and integration, you also get a team of people, and they don’t necessarily have the same priorities as you. Cinnamon, MATE and Xfce are critical to us. Debian cares a lot more about GNOME and policies tend to matter more than user experience. Note that for a package base as wide as Debian’s, I think that’s a really good thing.
We’re also considering bumping meson in LMDE 3 so that’s another cloud on the horizon in terms of compatibility.
Other than that it’s hard to say… although Cinnamon 3.2 is a bit older, it is Cinnamon and it will work in Debian just like it does in Mint. It’s probably not as fine tuned, it probably lacks configuration tools (locale, sources, etc..) but you can add these. This is subjective and seen from my own point of view. I don’t think it’s bad, but it’s definitely not Mint.
To give you a short answer, if someone enjoyed Mint Cinnamon already and moved towards LMDE Cinnamon, although the package base is different, he might spot a few tiny things missing or differing here and there but it wouldn’t be very noticeable. If he was to make the jump and use Debian Stretch Cinnamon instead, he might enjoy it as well, I don’t know, but he would definitely get a significantly different first impression and user experience.
Congratulations on the new release!
It’s very nice to see a very good distro tha’t’s not based on Ubuntu.
This is something that I can recommend to my friends, thanks!
Good job Sir Clem and all of you in team Mint for this. Gonna check out the RAM usage and if it pans out well then on it goes to this spare old Thinkpad T60.
Now… if anyone else with the technical aptitude are up for it, do look into Semplice Linux’ vera desktop (gtk+3 based but Openbox-like) please as an alt respin to the now defunct LMDE XFCE?
vera looks like it can blend well with the Mint look and probably has better performance margin than XFCE.
https://distrowatch.com/images/cgfjoewdlbc/semplice.png
To have LMDE3+XFCE, you just need to install xfce4 package, and probably you will want to enable xfce4-goodies package too.
Thanks for LMDE3 !!!. I have a question. How to remove Cinnamon completely and install something better – eg MATE – clean? What packages to remove to remove all Cinnamon? The MATE version was my favorite – but I want to use LMDE – so I need to fix it;)
I’ve never used MATE, but when Ubuntu went all weird on the desktop I decided to dump them.
Luckily 😉 Mint + Cinnamon started at this point – so I tried it for a while, even though there’s a lot of Ubuntu in it.
So when LMDE1 came along with a nice Cinnamon interface and any Ubuntu updates filtered through the experienced Debian team, I immediately adopted it.
I don’t want Mate, KDE, Ubuntu but LMDE3 gives almost the same experience as Debian (just a slightly more polished GUI). You could add a XFCE DE – but why not just load Debian XFCE?
You can install the packages xfce4 and xfce4-goodies. Then, from the login window, choose XFCE and that’s all… well, almost all… you launch ugly XFCE… then you can choose Mint-Y theme and now you have a beautiful LMDE3 + XFCE.
Thank you very much. Congratulations for this release. I was waiting to try LMDE for a while now. I hope you guys eventually keep investing more on this distribution because it’s the best of both worlds.
Cinnamon has gotten better and better. No better place to showcase it than on LMDE. Congrats and great job!
Thank you for making this and also congratulations. Ubuntu 18.04, and as a result, Mint 19, does not work properly with nvidia-prime after the changes that was made by the Ubuntu developer. He is busy rectifying it, but it is already taking months and goodness knows how long before it will work as intended in Ubuntu and Linux Mint. (The status can be followed on Launchpad where the bugs has been filed against nvidia-prime.) Debian is stable, but a bit lacking after coming from Mint and Ubuntu. LMDE perfectly fills that gap. The feature I probably love most, is that I can right click on a program like Steam, and launch it with the Nvidia GPU. No need to launch it via the terminal. There is also a neat Bumblebee applet by pdcurtis to perfectly accompany this Cinnamon feature. LMDE is the best of both worlds. The stability of Debian and the user-friendliness of Mint and Cinnamon. I am a convert now and doubt I will ever go back to Ubuntu-based Mint. There is just one thing missing…the Aqua theme for Mint-Y 😉
Is it rolling release?
No, it’s based on Debian Stretch. It will get continuous backports of Cinnamon, Xapps and Mint tools though.
@Clem, one very important thing I’ve been seeing for years and I’d like to know if it’ll be fixed in LMDE3 or if it is something upstream and out of your hands:
It’s about copying or moving files, the operation being interrupted, and the incomplete destination file (a leftover) not being removed and being kept at the destiny like if there were no errors. If the destination file is incomplete, it should be deleted, as this is leading to data corruption! I had already have corrupted backups that are unusable because of this issue, for several times!
First I thought this was only happening on network operations, but now I’m realizing it happens in any kind of local or network copy or move operation.
I wrote you an email about this almost 4 years ago, and I had already posted this issue on the Mint forums 2 years prior to sending you the email, making 6 years that I’ve been seeing this issue happening. No answer from you nor from the forums, and I’ve just checked that the post I’ve made 6 years ago has been deleted.
Would you please care to comment about this, Clem? (or anyone!)
Is this a regular behavior after all, or something upstream out of your hands?
Thank you so much, Clem. Respect and thanks for LMDE3!
If you interrupt file operations, then you are going to get possibly incomplete files in two places, depending on whether your source/targets belong to the same file system.
Moves are virtually instant if the source/target is in the same file system.
You could write a script to do this recovery for you by logging the start of an attempted copy/move and also logging its completion (or not).
Or you could just test that backups are usable – there’s usually an option for this.
Bruno, look into GRsync, which is a very nice GUI for Rsync.
Over the years I’ve learned the hard way that moving files across devices cannot be trusted, so I use Grsync for anything that matters. [Note, ‘device’ is can mean a computer, but it also means storage devices, so ‘across devices’ also means across storage devices on one computer. Like two HDD, or from HDD to USB stick.]
Extra Note – be aware that the ‘always checksum’ toggle in GRsync/Rsync only refers to the checksum process used during the transfer. It does not make a final checksum test after the Write process. This means it cannot detect device issues like bad sectors. Any critical backups should be fully checkum verified by making a full checksum list of the backup Source before transfer, then checking that list at the Destination when finished.
After upgrading, my VLC interface is huge. It looks like this is a bug with hidpi in Qt5. Info here:
https://bugs.debian.org/cgi-bin/bugreport.cgi?bug=899108#10
Workaround: set
QT_AUTO_SCREEN_SCALE_FACTOR=0.
Great work! I do not use your own utilities. The desktop is absolutely clean. I only use the terminal. It’s interesting to test your magnificent efforts! You have succeeded!